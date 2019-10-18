Black, Shannon Marie, 49, of Bentonville, Arkansas, daughter of Larry White of Ogallala, died Oct. 14, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. A memorial has been established for later designation by the family. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Castle, Earl, 77, of Ogallala, died Oct. 15, 2019, at the Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ogallala, with Pastor John Stubenrouch officiating. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Tuma, Gerald, 75, of North Platte, died Oct. 17, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
