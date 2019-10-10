Lovelace, Barry Owen, 55, of Henderson, Minnesota, formerly of Le Sueur, Minnesota, died Oct. 7, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Kolden Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Wescoat, David, 62, formerly of Lexington, died Oct. 8, 2019, at Elwood Care Center. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
