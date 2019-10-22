Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Chilvers, Dorothy, 92, of Neligh, died Oct. 21, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Neligh, with the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time Friday, Oct. 25. Online condolences may be shared at beyersnidermemorialfh.com. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Lupomech, Mary Catherine “Cathy,” 62, of Omaha, died Oct. 21, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Arrangements are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Mattke, Violet R. “Pennie,” 97, of North Platte, died Oct. 21, 2019 at home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Reiner, Arlene Jean, 91, of North Platte, Oct. 21, 2019, Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Rodocker, Mabel Irene Huffman, 92, died Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jennie Melham Medical Center, Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Purdum United Church of Christ with Pastor Les Parmenter officiating. Burial will be at the Purdum Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
