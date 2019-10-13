Rakowsky, Eunice E., 85, of Ogallala, died Oct. 11, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Services will be at 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Stubenrouch officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 17, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. MT, Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Draucker Funeral Home chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran School. Services will be livestreamed at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Wing, Barbara A., 54, of North Platte, died Sept. 12, 2019, at her home. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
