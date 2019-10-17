Area, Sharon K., 72, of Overton, died Oct. 14, 2019, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Overton First Christian Church with Pastor Will Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Overton Cemetery following the services. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Overton First Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
