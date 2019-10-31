Barkmeier, Betty Lee, 76, of North Platte, died Oct. 28, 2019, at home. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Bayne, Roger A., 68, of Broken Bow, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Memorial services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Poland, Laurel June, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sargent, died Oct. 28, 2019, in Lincoln. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the United Methodist Church, Sargent. Burial will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent, with a reception following at the church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at the Sargent United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Sargent United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
