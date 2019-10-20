Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
