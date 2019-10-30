Barkmeier, Betty Lee, 76, of North Platte, died Oct. 28, 2019, at home. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Bayne, Roger A., 68, of Broken Bow, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Memorial services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Grover, Larry L., 77, of Ogallala, died Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The family chose cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Sue Fay, 67, died Oct. 25, 2019, at her home in Dunning. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Open Bible Church, Dunning, with Pastor David Abbott officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. A memorial fund is set up at the Nebraska State Bank (checks need to be made out to Teresa Green or Brenda Corbin). Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Rounsborg, Gerald “Jerry” Wayne, 82, of Ogallala, died Oct. 27, 2019, at his home in Ogallala. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the New Hope Church, Ogallala, with Pastor J.A. Welsh of St. Paul Episcopal Church officiating. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Wing, Linda N., 66, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
