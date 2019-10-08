Cheek, Brandon, 16, of Arcadia, died Oct. 4, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Broken Bow. A reception will follow the service at Custer County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Cremation was chosen. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Crete, with a reception to follow at Blue River Lodge. Visitation will ge from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Gschwind, Francis G., 95, of Callaway, died Oct. 2, 2019, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the United Methodist Church, Callaway, with Pastor Fred Werkmeister officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Seven Valleys Historical Society. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Miller, Dwight “Red,” 76, died Sept. 3, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wallace Morningview Cemetery with Father Thomas Bush officiating. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Ortiz, Gonzalo Vega, 64, of Lexington, died Oct. 4, 2019, at Morrill County Community Hospital, Bridgeport. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Evangelical Free Church, Lexington, with Pastor Juan Santos officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Evangelical Free Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon, Melanie, 56, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
