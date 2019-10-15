Helgoth, Martha, 93, of David City, died Oct. 12, 2019, at Butler County Health Care Center, David City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church, David City. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Chermok Funeral Home, David City. An additional viewing will be from 6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Rosary and wake services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Court, St. Mary Catholic Church or Aquinas High School. Chermok Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lehmkuhl, Rebecca Noelle, 38, of Lincoln, died Oct. 9, 2019, in Lincoln. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor Larry Viter and Dan Lehmkuhl officiating. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery, Willow Island. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel to help offset expenses of services in the family’s time of grief. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arangements.
Morris, Bradley E., 78, of Cozad, died Oct. 13, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the American Lutheran Church with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Swisher, Lennard N., 92, of Mullen, died Oct. 10, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home, Mullen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Open Bible Church, Dunning, with Vickie Webb officiating. Burial will be at Purdum Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
