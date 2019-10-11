Wescoat, David, 62, formerly of Lexington, died Oct. 8, 2019, at Elwood Care Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Pat Wescoat officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
