Geisert, Rose Mary (Castner), 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Ogallala, died Oct. 23, 2019, at the Cove House in Lincoln. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3930 S. 19th St., Lincoln, with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ogallala Cemetery with grandson Pastor Ben Workentine of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Green Bay, Wisconsin, officiating. Visitation in Lincoln will be from noon to 9 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Visitation in Ogallala will be from 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society. Online condolences may be left at bmlfh.com (Lincoln) and at drauckerfuneralhome.com (Ogallala). Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Hasenauer, Mary Lou, 66, of North Platte, died Oct. 25, 2019, at home. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Olson, Elaine, 81, of Anselmo, died Oct. 24, 2019, at her home near Anselmo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at Merna Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5:30 p.m., with the family greeting friends at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Merna Ambulance or the Merna United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Sikorski, Dan, 80, a former Telegraph employee, died Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Lincoln. There will be a meet and greet for friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln. Online condolences may be shared at aspenaftercare.com.
