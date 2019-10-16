Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hagge-Hoover, Evangeline “Vannie,” 95, of Ogallala, died Oct. 12, 2019, at the Journey House at Tabitha in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Burial will be in the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. A rosary and wake service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Luke Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com, where the service will be livestreamed. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mason, Charles E., Jr., 51, of Cozad, died Oct. 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. A family-led memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Cozad Church of God with Harvey Pierce officiating. Cremation was chosen. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
