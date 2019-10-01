Eastman, Jerry Wayne, 81, of Ogallala, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the New Hope Church with the Rev. Curtis Tschetter officiating. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Military Honors will be conducted by the Keith County Honor Guard. Cremation was chosen. Memorials are suggested to the Ogallala Public Schools Foundation and Grace Point Church. Services will be livestreatmed and online condolences may shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fairweather, Tina Marie, 59, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hayes, Violet E., 76, of Cozad, died Sept. 28, 2019, at Elwood Care Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brent Graves officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Adullam Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Bertrand. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hebbert, Pat Douglas, 61, of Ashby, died Sept. 24, 2019, at Monaco Care and Rehabilitation Center, Denver. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Ashby Congregational Church with Kevin Burton of Scottsbluff officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at the Ashby Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grant County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 164, Hyannis, NE 69350. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Keiser, Donna M., 88, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 29, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor Jon Mapa officiating. Burial will follow at the American Lutheran Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church or the 4-H Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kelley, Charles “Charlie” Richard, 86, of North Platte, died Sept. 28, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Meyen, Harry E., 83, of Omaha, died Dec. 25, 2018, in Omaha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church, North Platte. Memorials are suggested to Sutherland High School or the American Cancer Society.
Schmitz, Freda Ann, 79, of Lexington died Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Oconto. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Reynold-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. A Rosary will follow at 7. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.