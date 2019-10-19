Burrows, Robert Lee, 82, of North Platte, died Oct. 14, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90, formerly of Arthur, died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
LeDroit, Ruby “Jeanette,” 72, of North Platte, died Oct. 17, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tuma, Gerald Diane, 75, of North Platte, died Oct. 17, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zoerb, Doris P., 100, of Kearney, died Oct. 17, 2019, at the Brookestone View, Broken Bow. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Berean Bible Church City Campus, Broken Bow, with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Berean Bible Church City Campus. Memorials are suggested to Homeward Trail Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
