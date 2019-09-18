Blanchard, Bruce, 80, of North Platte, died Sept. 17, 2019, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Cozad. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Block, Margaret L., 95, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Hilltop Estates, Gothenburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at American Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Mapa officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials may be given to the American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg, or the Gothenburg Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Creech, Dennis, 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Roeder, Delmar Dean, 77, of Lexington, died Sept. 14, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at LexChristian Church with Pastor Daniel Sauer officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, near Cozad. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. A memorial has been established. Onlince condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
