Dorsey, Vicki D. Bayne Fox, 61, of Broken Bow, died Aug. 30, 2019, in Callaway. Burial will be at 4 p.m., Sept. 14, at Lee Park Cemetery, Arcadia. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Kennedy, Roseilyn, 99, of Sutherland, died Sept. 4, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 10 a.m, Monday, Sept. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Sutherland. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Shalla, Wendell, 76, of Grant, died Sept. 3, 2019, at Perkins County Health Services, Grant. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorri Kentner officiating. Burial will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Online condolences may be shared and services will be livestreamed at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. A memorial has been established for later designation. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
