Hebbert, Pat D., 61, of Ashby, died Sept. 24, 2019, in Denver. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services are pending at the Draucker Funeral Home.
Jensen, Marvin F., 78, of Kimball, formerly of Maywood and Curtis, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Kimball County Manor. Burial was at Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cantrell Funeral Home, Kimball, was in charge of arrangements.
O’Leary, Beverly Ann (Covey), 87, formerly of the Kansas City area and the Curtis-North Platte area, died Sept. 22, 2019, in Beatrice. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at First United Methodist Church, Curtis, with Pastor Tunde Oladimeji officiating. Burial will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Whispering Winds Cottage, Beatrice, or Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangments.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Vieyra, Richard “Rick” R., 80, of North Platte, died Sept. 20, 2019, at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Monterey, California. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Vijumon Choorackal officiating. Burial will follow at North Platte Cemetery.
Woodgate, Lolamae, 97, of North Platte, died Sept. 26, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
