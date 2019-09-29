Dailey, Leslie, 38, of Axtell, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 27, 2019. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hebbert, Pat D., 61, of Ashby, died Sept. 24, 2019, in Denver. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Kelley, Charles, 86, died Sept. 28, 2019 at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Meyen, Harry E., 83, of Omaha, died Dec. 25, 2018, in Omaha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church, North Platte. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church, Northn Platte. Memorials are suggested to Sutherland High School or the American Cancer Society.
Newton, Joann G., 84, of Kearney, formerly of Lexington, died Sept. 24, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Calvary Assembly of God Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Richardson, Robert “Rob,” 71, of Alma, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Schmitz, Freda Ann, 79, of Lexington died Sept. 27, 2019, at her home in Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
