Adams, Catherine M., 89, of Lexington, died Sept. 18, 2019, at Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Bourn, Kathryn Ann “Katie”, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Plum Creek Care Center, Lexington. A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book signing will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Time of remembrance and sharing will follow at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Carey, Kelly D., 71, of North Platte, died Sept. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Creech, Dennis, 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Deal, Elizabeth F., 57, of Lexington, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Harshbarger, William “Bill” R., 58, of Eddyville, died Sept. 17, 2019, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Eddyville Community Center with Pastor Ryan Findley officiating. Burial will be at Oconto Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Parian Lodge No. 207 will give Masonic rites at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Nelson, Patricia Ann, 83, of Broken Bow, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the Brookestone View, Broken Bow. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Berean Bible City Campus Church, Broken Bow, with Pastors Bob Winn and Scott McClellen officiating. Burial will follow at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Berean Bible City Campus Church. Memorials are suggested to the Homeward Trail Bible Camp or Nebraska Children’s Home. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Yoakum, Lisa Flores, 57, of Lexington, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. A Christian wake servive will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Sister Mary Ann Flax officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
