Bell, Dorothy Jean (Weitzell), 88, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, mother of Deb (Dennis) Burkle of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019 in Jenks, Oklahoma. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Sheridan Methodist Church, Sheridan, Iowa. Cremation was chosen. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at the Oakland Mills Cemetery, near Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Boe, Dennis W., 64, of North Platte, died Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brandvold, Marilyn Wells, 84, of Carson City, Nevada, formerly of Stapleton, died Aug. 3, 2019 at Carson City. Cremation was chosen. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Ramsey officiating. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Downey, Patrick, 54, of Merna died Sept. 10, 2019, at the Callaway District Hospital. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Dale Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, and from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Anselm Catholic Church. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Anselm Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Pat Downey Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Fulcher, William C., 77, of Sutherland, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Sutherland Care Center. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kast, Loretta Margaret, 83, of Lexington, fomerly of Sweet Home, Oregon, died Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lexington Christian Church with Pastor Daniel Sauer officiating. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
White, Gary A., 72, of North Platte, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
