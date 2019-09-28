Hebbert, Pat D., 61, of Ashby, died Sept. 24, 2019, in Denver. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services are pending at the Draucker Funeral Home.
Pedersen, Paul Conley, 89, of Cozad, died Sept. 26, 2019, at Hilltop Estates, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cozad, with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Richardson, Robert “Rob,” 71, of Alma, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Roberts, Barbara Berry, 89, formerly of Lexington and Lincoln, died Sept. 26, 2019, at Elk Ridge Village, Elkhorn. Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at First Presbyterian Church, Lexington, with Pastor Eddie Mariel officiating. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation. Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.