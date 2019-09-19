Bourn, Kathryn A., 93, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Plum Creek Care Center, Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Creech, Dennis, 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Deal, Elizabeth F., 57, of Lexington, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Harshbarger, Wlliam “Bill,” of Eddyville, died Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Peck, Loretta, 71, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 17, 2019, in Kearney. Funeral services are pending in Texas. The register book may be signed from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the Dawson County CASA program. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
