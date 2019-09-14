Bartmess, Lorain K. “Red,” 78, formerly of Elwood, died Sept. 12, 2019, at Cambridge. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at the Morningview Cemetery, Wallace. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kemper, Wayne, 85, of North Platte, died Sept. 13, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Miriam Cemetery. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.