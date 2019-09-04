Tunnell, Kurtis A., 58, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of Stapleton, died Aug. 31, 2019, at Riverside Hospital as a result of an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Stapleton. Burial will be at the McCain Cemetery, Stapleton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Namikango farm in Malawi, Africa, in care of the Malawi Talent fund. malawitalentfund.org; or to the Kurt Tunnell Servant Leadership Memorial Foundation in c/o of the Tunnell Leadership Development Program at Bricker & Eckler LLP. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Wegener, Rita V., 82, of Lexington, died Aug. 30, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center, Grand Island. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.