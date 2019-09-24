Commins, Michael D., 69, of Lexington, died Sept. 21, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Health Center. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church, rural Lexington, with Brent Block, Pastoral Associate, officiating. There will be no visitation as it was Mike’s request to be cremated. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or the the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Creech, Dennis, 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Deal, Elizabeth F., 57, of Lexington, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Fecht, Zane, 32, of Fremont, formerly of Gothenburg, died Sept. 22, 2019, in a grain elevator accident in Fremont. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jamie Norwich McLennan officiating. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Garcia, Susan F., 64, of Lexington, died Sept. 20, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. A memorial will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, the Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary or the donor’s choice. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Jensen, Marvin F., 78, of Kimball, formerly of Maywood and Curtis, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Kimball County Manor. Burial was at Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cantrell Funeral Home, Kimball, was in charge of arrangements.
Koertner, Sally, 80, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Cozad American Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. A memorial has been established for later designation. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Lewis, Carolyn Elizabeth, 79, of Lexington, died Sept. 19, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sawyer, Mabel Marlene, 83, of North Platte, died Sept. 19, 2019. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wright, Rita H., 91, of Denver, formerly of Elgin and Omaha, died Sept. 20, 2019, in Denver. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. James Catholic Church, 1314 Newport St., Denver. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday. Sept. 27, at Fort McPherson, near Maxwell. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Horan & McConaty Mortuary, 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Horan & McConaty Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at horancares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Brookdale Hospice, 5600 S. Quebec St., Suite 375C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, or to St. James Catholic Church. Horan & McConaty Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
