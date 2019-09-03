Jackson, Lennes Lee (McGaw), 90, of Roseville, Minnesota, died Aug. 17, 2019. Services were at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview, Minnesota. Burial next to her family will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the Paxton Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Thompson, Laurine Elizabeth, 99, of North Platte, died Aug. 31, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Dave Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wegener, Rita V., 82, of Lexington died Aug. 30, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center, Grand Island. Arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
