Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorsey, Vicki D. Bayne Fox, 61, of Broken Bow, died Aug. 30, 2019, in Callaway. Burial will be at 4 p.m., Sept. 14, at Lee Park Cemetery, Arcadia. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Duca, Michael L., 49, of Hastings, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney as the result of an accident. Services will be at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Book signing will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Holtz, Carol J., 76, of North Platte, died Sept. 6, 2019, at her home. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow services. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kast, Loretta M., 83, of Lexington, died Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Peterson, Barbara J., 89, of North Platte, died Sept. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Shalla, Wendell, 76, of Grant, died Sept. 3, 2019, at Perkins County Health Services, Grant. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorri Kentner officiating. Burial will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Online condolences may be shared and services will be livestreamed at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. A memorial has been established for later designation. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Yocam, Tiana, 27, of Keystone, died Sept. 2, 2019, at Paxton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Kiowa School Gymnasium, Kiowa, Colorado, with Pastor Dave Hoffman officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date. A memorial service in Nebraska will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Arthur County School Gymnasium with Pastor Ben Keene officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the intent to support the Rett Syndrome Foundation as well as a scholarship to be created in her name. Donations may be mailed to the Tiana Yocam Memorial Fund, PO Box 274 Elbert, CO 80106. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
