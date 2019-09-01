Urban, Lanna L. Devine, 54, of Cozad, died Aug. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Church of Christ on Newell with Harvey Pierce officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Wegener, Rita V., 82, of Lexington died Aug. 30, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center, Grand Island. Arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
