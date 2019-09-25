Fecht, Arvilla Kay, 71, of Broken Bow, died Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center, Grand Island. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Berry and Dr. Jeff Hale officiating. Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the family. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Garcia, Susan F., 64, of Lexington, died Sept. 20, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Jensen, Marvin F., 78, of Kimball, formerly of Maywood and Curtis, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Kimball County Manor. Burial was at Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cantrell Funeral Home, Kimball, was in charge of arrangements.
Lewis, Carolyn Elizabeth, 79, of Lexington, died Sept. 19, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Moose Heart Charities. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
O’Leary, Beverly Ann, 87, of Beatrice, formerly of Curtis, died Sept. 22, 2019, in Beatrice. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
