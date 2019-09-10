Borm, Bill, 83, of Ogallala, formerly of Lodgepole, died Sept. 6, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chappell, with Fathers Bryan Ernest and Roy Pasala concelebrating. Burial with military honors will be at the Chappell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Lodgepole Depot Museum or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chappell. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fulcher, William C., 77, of Sutherland, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Sutherland Care Center. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kast, Loretta M., 83, of Lexington, died Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
