Allen, Georgia M., 83, of Cozad. died Sept. 16, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Eustis United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Burial will follow at East Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Eustis United Methodist Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Breece, Evert E., 92, of Ogallala, died Sept. 13, 2019, at the Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 1-5 p.m. MT Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home. Ogallala. Memorials are suggested to the Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Heath, H. Nadine, 89, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Roeder, Delmar, 77, of Lexington, died Sept. 14, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.