Kennedy, Roseilyn, 99, of Sutherland, died Sept. 4, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Nelson, Harley M., 79, of Lincoln, formerly of Elwood, died Sept. 1, 2019 at Holmes Lake Rehab and Care Center, Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Elwood Cemetery with Pastor Soonil Parks officiating. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
