Boe, Dennis W., 64, of North Platte, died Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dunn, Joseph E., III, 73, formerly of Arnold, died Aug. 2, 2019, at Daytona, Florida. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Arnold Cemetery. Following the graveside service there will be a time of sharing memories and lunch at Arnold Community Center. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements,
Fulcher, William C., 77, of Sutherland, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Sutherland Care Center. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kast, Loretta M., 83, of Lexington, died Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
White, Gary A., 72, of North Platte, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
