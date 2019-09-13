Bartmess, Lorain K. “Red,” 78, formerly of Elwood, died Sept. 12, 2019, at Cambridge. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fulcher, William C., 77, of Sutherland, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Sutherland High School with Pastor Scott Mustion officiating. Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery, at Sutherland. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Wells, Gertrude “Fern,” 91, of Cozad, died Sept. 11, 2019, at the Cozad Community Hospital. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Susan Sukraw officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
