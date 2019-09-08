Caputo, Joseph, 55, of North Platte, died Sept. 5, 2019. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kast, Loretta M., 83, of Lexington, died Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Peterson, Barbara J., 89, of North Platte, died Sept. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health, and Lyle E. Peterson, 100, died Sept. 6, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
