Adams, Catherine M., 89, of Lexington, died Sept. 18, 2019, at Lexington. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Daniel Sauer. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral services on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Overton Fire and Rescue Department or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carey, Kelly D., 71, of North Platte, died Sept. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Creech, Dennis, 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Deal, Elizabeth F., 57, of Lexington, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Hodges, Mary L., 92, of Lexington, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Mayers, Phoenix Edward, 3 months and 24 days, son of Martina Mayers and Dusty Gautier, died on Sept. 17, 2019. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the First Baptist Church, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the family, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
McDowell, Charles P. III, 68, of Ogallala, died Sept. 9, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile “Looie,” 92, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2019, in Gothenburg. Services will be at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sawyer, Mabel Marlene, 83, of North Platte, died Sept. 19, 2019. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Schirmer, John Edward, 81, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Schmidt, Eloise M., 75, of Brule, died Sept. 19, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor, Ogallala. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, Brule, with the Rev. Jon Dickmander officiating. Burial will be at Brule Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Brule Fire Department and St. John Lutheran Church. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sterling, Kay, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of Broken Bow, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the Tiffany Square Care Center, Grand Island. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wallin, Edward L., 75, of North Platte, died Sept. 15, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
