Debra Ellen Crago, 69, of North Platte, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019, at her home.
Debra was born Sept. 18, 1949, to Ray and Jeanie (Henricks) Detlefson.
Deb was united in marriage to Jack Rickett. They had three children: Stacy, Troy and Kelli. Deb then married her soulmate and one true love, Donald Crago; they had two children: Brandon and Julie. Don brought two children to this union, Renee and Brian. Deb worked for Linden Estates in North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Detlefsen; aunt and uncle, John and Ellen Glaze; and her late ex-husband, Donald Crago.
Deb is survived by her mother, Jeanie (John) Rayno of Central City; her children, Stacy (Fred) Rodriguez of Greeley, Colorado, Troy (Karla) Rickett of Sutherland, Kelli Rickett of Fort Collins, Colorado, Brandon Crago of Tecumseh and Julie (Andrew Dillenberg) Gholsen of North Platte; sister, Lori Ferguson of Central City; stepbrothers, Mark (Nancy) Rayno and Michael (Teresa) Rayno; grandchildren, Katrice and Casey Ramirez, Michael, Timothy, and Kristina Rickett, Kaden Rickett, Talon Crago, Kameron (Gabby) Purdy and Jacob Gholson; step-grandchildren, Emily (Eric) Pheiffer and Andrew Gholson; great-grandchildren, Siri and Ariston Ramirez, Wyatt Rickett, Hunter and Oakley Rickett, Hemi, Jaxson and Lela Purdy; and numerous nieces and nephews including Matthew (Katie), Chad and Kaley Ferguson.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners or Linden Estates.
Family will be receiving friends from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorial book signing will be from 9-5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
