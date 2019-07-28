Delbert Borron Sr., 79, formerly of North Platte passed away June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
He was born to Archie and Violet Borron in Big Springs on Nov. 29, 1939. Delbert spent most of his life teaching God’s word, starting at the little church Harvest Time Tabernacle and then Open Bible Church. He became an associate at Real Life Assembly until his family moved to Arlington.
He married Paula Prascher on June 11, 1961.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Vera and Alice; brothers, Tucker and Keith; in-laws, Hubert and Pauline; brother-in-law, Ron Prascher; and bonus niece, Carol.
Along with his wife, Paula, he is survived by his son, Delbert Jr. (Kim) and daughter, Shelly; three granddaughters, Ashley, Brittani and Kaitlin (Jake) Jenkins; three great-grandsons, Josiah, Justin and Grayson; two sisters, Betty and Judy of Colorado; brother, Jerry of Nebraska; and many more family and friends that share the memories of Delbert.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.