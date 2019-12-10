Delores Anna Van Vleet Becker, 90, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2019, in Durango, Colorado.
She was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Redfield, South Dakota, to Robert G. and Emma L. (Kissner) Van Vleet, the third of six children. The Van Vleets farmed south of town, and Delores graduated from Redfield High School in 1946.
On Oct. 28, 1951, she married Clarence J. Becker. The couple made Redfield their home until Clarence’s job with Northwestern Public Service Company took them to North Platte in 1970.
Delores was an active member of the United Methodist Church for over 60 years, teaching Sunday school for more than 25 years and serving faithfully wherever called. She was also involved in P.E.O., VFW Auxiliary, Goodfellow Shoe Fund and other community groups.
Delores was definitely a people person. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor and loved her jobs as bank teller, library clerk and Hampton Inn breakfast hostess (where she reluctantly retired after 18 years at age 84). While her children were young, she found work she could do from home, including child care and writing a newspaper column for the Huron (South Dakota) Daily Plainsman. Delores liked to keep busy.
Family was Delores’ passion. She was devoted to Clarence, and their 48-year marriage was a true partnership. She loved and supported her children and their families unconditionally and cherished her parents, siblings and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; grandson, Todd Becker; sister, Laura (Clint) Johnson; brothers, Clifford and Don Van Vleet; and in-laws, Vera Van Vleet, Donnie (Gloria) Becker and Eleanor (Phil) Lewis.
Delores is survived by her children, Barb (Mark) Ugai of Durango, Bill (Kim) Becker of Kearney and Bob Becker of North Platte; grandchildren, Jeff and John Ugai, Craig and Keith Becker, Sarah Cauffman, and Zach and Courtney Becker; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Charles (Marge) Van Vleet; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Van Vleet and Hazel (Gene) Maher; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at First United Methodist Church, North Platte, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
