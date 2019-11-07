Delores “Dee” Pearl Carpenter, 84, of North Platte, departed this world Nov. 4, 2019.
Dee was born to William Vangie and Mary Henrietta (Greely) Reeves on Oct. 12, 1935, at North Platte.
Delores graduated from North Platte High and went on to nursing school to become an LPN. She gave birth to her only child, Barbara Jo Rose, in 1954. Dee married Verden Leroy “Joe” Carpenter. Dee and Joe were happily married for over 50 years. They loved the Lord and were active in their church. Dee and Joe continually supported various ministries and missionaries over the years. Dee enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips back to Nebraska to visit family and fish on the pontoon boat at Lake McConaughy.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Henrietta and William Vangie Reeves; daughter, Barbara Jo Call; husband, Verden Leroy Carpenter; sisters, Vikki Andersen, Violet Krovas, Luella Schultz and LaVonne Spurgin; and granddaughter, Angela Miller.
Delores is survived by her brothers, Harold Reeves and Merle Reeves; granddaughter, Harmoni Wagner; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, Maryland. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
