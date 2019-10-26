Dempsey Jennings Akerson, 7 weeks of age, of Kearney passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.
Dempsey was born Sept. 2, 2019, to Adam and Mollie (Sheffield) Akerson, completing their family of five alongside sisters Collins, 5, and Winstin, 3. Though his short life was marked by multiple health challenges, Dempsey left his own mark on the hearts of his family, friends, community and countless health professionals. His sweet demeanor and luscious locks never went unnoticed, earning him the nickname “Baby McDreamy.” Dempsey was doted on by many NICU nurses, but his biggest admirers were his big sisters, who showered him with endless love and attention. Despite spending the majority of his life in the wonderful care of Children’s Hospital, Dempsey was able to spend his final days in the loving arms of his family in his home, enjoying countless snuggles and kisses.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Adam and Mollie Akerson, and sisters, Collins and Winnie Akerson, all of Kearney; grandparents, Jeff and Tanny Akerson of Bellevue, and Monte and Ruth Sheffield of Wallace; aunts and uncles, Aaron and Amy (Akerson) Bomgaars of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Matt and Wendy Sheffield of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Mike and Wendi (Sheffield) Hadley of Holdrege; 11 cousins, and an army of family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Division of Pediatric Palliative Care, care of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 8404 Indian Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68114. Condolences may be shared online at osrfh.com.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at First Lutheran Church, Kearney, with the Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and the Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
