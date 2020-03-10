Detter (Fisher, Weir), Brenda Le

Brenda Le Detter (Fisher, Weir), 50, of Concord, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord Feb. 3, 2020. Brenda was born in North Platte on Oct. 7, 1969, to Roger and Connie (Walker) Fisher. She graduated from Hershey High School and later became a Realtor and commercial property manager in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Brenda was comforted by her faith, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed going to the beach and traveling. Survivors include her fiance, Jim Wilson; two daughters, Jaquel (EJ) Weir-Shah of Fort Hood, Texas, and Jaylen Weir of Charlotte; one son, Brendan Detter of Camp Pendleton, California; two grandchildren, Adrian and Addilynn Shah; her mother, Connie Walker of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; sister, Carma (Jason) Lannon of Omaha; nephew, Warren (Mikayla) Lannon of North Platte; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
