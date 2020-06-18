DeVol, Leona V.

Leona V. DeVol, 96, of North Platte, passed away June 16, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Wellfleet, to Andrew and Della (Kemper) Miller. Leona moved with her family to Ingham and helped her father working on their farm. She graduated from North Platte High School and married her first husband, Alvin Campbell, at 17. From this union a son was born, Thomas. She then married Dr. Russell DeVol on Oct. 21, 1968, and she worked as his medical assistant in North Platte until their retirement. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in North Platte. Leona was very outgoing and had many friends. She was very generous with everyone and her life centered around her family, cooking, baking, gardening and making people happy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; siblings, Mildred Taylor, Thelma Sundstrom and Melvin Miller; and brother-in-law, Don Parish. Survivors include son, Thomas (Joyce) Campbell of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Damon (Lori) Campbell of Omaha, Jamie (Scott) Webster of Hood River, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ricky, Gabrielle, Morgan, Noah, Kennedy and Haley; great-great-grandchild, Roman; siblings, Lyle (Shirley) Miller, Doris Parish and Lloyd (Peggy) Miller, all of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Job Vigil officiating. Burial will be at the Wellfleet Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.