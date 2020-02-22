George Dietlein, 55 George Dietlein, 55, of Grant, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at the Perkins County Hospital, Grant. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the New Hope Church in Ogallala with Pastor Matt Waitley officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Oshkosh Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established in George's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.

