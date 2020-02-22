George Dietlein, 55 George Dietlein, 55, of Grant, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at the Perkins County Hospital, Grant. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the New Hope Church in Ogallala with Pastor Matt Waitley officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Oshkosh Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established in George's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 25
Memorial
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
New Hope Church
319 East O Street
Ogallala, NE 69153
319 East O Street
Ogallala, NE 69153
Guaranteed delivery before George's Memorial begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.