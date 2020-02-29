Dillon, James

James "Jim" LeRoy Dillin, 89, of Kent, Washington, formerly of Maxwell, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, in Kent. Jim was born on the Pawnee Springs Ranch, near Maxwell, on Nov. 11, 1930. His father, Frank Madison Dillin, was ranch manager and his mother, Mary Louise (Rosentrater) Dillin, was bookkeeper and payroll manager. Jim and his younger brother Bob had a wonderful time growing up and working on the ranch. He loved to share the memories of those times. Jim enjoyed working with all the men on the ranch, especially his brother Bob, Chuck Waugh, Bernie Berniklau, Orville Haynes, his cousin Charles Dillin and his uncle Floyd Files. Jim was a cowboy and always believed it was the best way of life. With Pat Clinch as his instructor, Jim earned his private pilot license and enjoyed flying the family airplane around Nebraska. Jim graduated from Maxwell High School in 1949, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. It was there he met the love of his life, Sharon Towers, who graduated in 1951. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He was with the 690th Field Artillery Battalion and worked on the flight line at an airfield in Crailsheim, Germany. Jim was honorably discharged in 1955. Jim and Sharon were married at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte on June 26, 1955. Jim began working at the Orvil Kuhlmann Ranch in North Platte with his lifelong friend, Ves Doty. Sharon continued to teach school in Brady. Through the years, many summer trips were spent in North Platte visiting parents, relatives and friends. In 1957, Jim and Sharon moved to Seattle. Jim worked at Boeing Airplane Company on the flight line as an expeditor and machinist. Sharon continued her teaching career. Daughter Debra Ann was born in 1958, and later baptized at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte. After a 38-year career at Boeing, Jim retired in 1995. During retirement, Jim and Sharon continued traveling and went on many cruises visiting Scandinavian countries, Europe, Russia, Caribbean islands, Mexico, United Kingdom, Alaska and Hawaii. Jim's favorite destinations were Ireland, Normandy, France and riding the Alaska Yukon Railroad train out of Skagway, Alaska. Jim was a Mason and a lifetime member of Seattle Commandery No. 2. He also held a Washington real estate broker license. Jim liked to garden, especially tomatoes, and he spent hours working in the yard to keep it well maintained. He enjoyed reading western books, pitching horseshoes, watching the Seattle Mariners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jim loved to listen to old-time country music and attended the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville several times. He enjoyed waltzes and square dancing, and was always ready for a game of pitch. Jim never lost his love of ranch life and Nebraska. Sharon and Debra have great and wonderful memories of life and travels with Jim. He was a devoted father and loving husband of 64 years. He was a good and loyal friend. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Louise Dillin; sister-in-law, Bonnie Dillin; niece, Barbara; cousins, Gary Rosentrater and Richard Files; and in-laws, Wayne and Ethel Towers. Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Debra of Washington; brother, Robert "Bob" Dillin of Texas and his children, Amy of New Mexico and Clark of Texas; sister-in-law, Joyce (Tom) Shields of California and their children, Kelli, Kevin, and Sean, all of California; cousins, Velma Kay (Pete) Maxfield of Nevada, Larry Odean of North Platte, Ray (Carol) Blede of Brady, David Rosentrater of Colorado, Linda (Loren) Johnson of Hershey, Vera Combs of North Platte, William "Bill" Dillin Jr. of Oregon, Kathleen Fee of Lincoln; many other cousins; special friends, Ves and Lois Doty of Oregon, Larry Gray of Washington, Teddy Waugh of Paxton and Terrence Woolman of Nevada. A family memorial service will be in Kent, at the Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors.
