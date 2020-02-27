Dismukes, Beverly

Beverly Ann Claus Dismukes, 79, of North Platte, passed from her Earthly journey into her Heavenly home on Feb. 27, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born Dec. 4, 1940, to Arthur and Faye (Bradford) Claus in North Platte. She was raised in North Platte along with her sister, Peggy Jean. Beverly graduated from North Platte High School and later graduated from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. After college graduation, she continued her education at both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Beverly began teaching elementary music in 1964 in the North Platte public school system. She retired from teaching in May 2000. She shared her love of music by teaching piano lessons to generations of children in North Platte and the surrounding communities. Beverly was married to Arthur F. Dismukes Jr. in North Platte on June 21, 1985. She was active in the Music Educators Nebraska Conference, Delta Kappa Gamma, Eastern Star, and B.P.O.E. Does and the First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; and her loving husband. Survivors include nephew, Edwin W. (Lori) Easton; and a niece, Angelea (James) Tepfer, all of California; and several great-nephews and nieces. A memorial has been established at the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Prairie Friends & Flowers will provide floral service.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.