Dolores Ann Kosmicki, 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court, in North Platte. She was born on May 25, 1926, to Joseph and Jessie Joy (Hughes) Estermann on the ranch near Somerset.
Dolores graduated from Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis and University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught for five years in various schools in southwestern Nebraska.
On May 28, 1953, she married Alphonse Kosmicki at St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte. They lived on ranches north of North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse; brother, Joseph.
Dolores is survived by two sons, Peter (Susie) Kosmicki of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and James (Penni) Kosmicki of North Platte; two daughters, Carol (Bert) Conway of O’Neill, and Annette (Shawn) Burwell of Elkhorn; sister-in-law, Marlene Estermann of Wellfleet; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Seiker as celebrant. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
