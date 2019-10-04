Donald D. Jacobs Sr., 82, of North Platte, departed this life Oct. 1, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Don was born, twin No. 1, on Nov. 22, 1936, at the Garden County Hospital to William and Ruby Mae (Looney) Jacobs Sr. at
Oshkosh.
He and his two brothers and two sisters attended grade school and high school in Oshkosh, graduating from Garden County High School in 1955. He and his twin brother, Ronald Lee, entered the United States Army on July 15, 1955. During his term in the Army he worked as a military policeman, top security guard at atomic weapons orientation course, radio-controlled air-craft radio repairman and launcher chief BN, TNG, NCO, air traffic controller, flight operations chief instructor, tank commander, platoon sergeant and first sergeant. While in the Army he spent three tours in Germany and two in Korea, with Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Bliss, Texas, as his state- side assignments.
On Nov. 1, 1957, he married Patricia Ann Truken in Anapra, New Mexico. To this union two sons were born, Donny Jr. and David, and three daughters, Anna, Susan and Crystal. Patricia preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2001. In 2004, Don married Margaret Schlem.
Don was a life member of the VFW Post No. 1504, serving as quartermaster and trustee. He was a member of the Military Order of Cooties and the NRA. He also belonged to the Arbor Day Foundation. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, camping, fishing, his coin collection, classic ’50s, ’60s and ’70s country music, and building models. He will be fondly remembered as a good husband, father and grandfather, having his family being the center of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; daughter, Susan Land, on Oct. 14, 2016; and a grandson, Charles Johnston.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret of North Platte; children, Anna (Gary) Johnston of Harker Heights, Texas, Donny (Candy) Jacobs Jr., David Jacobs and Crystal (Jeremy) Uden, all of North Platte; stepchildren, Melissa Baker of Texarkana, Texas, Susie (Mike) Thompson of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Peggy Small and Paul Niles, both of North Platte; 12 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Borges of Lexington and Rosemary (Loren) Curtis of South Dakota; and brothers, Ron Jacobs of Chappell and Bill (Jean) Jacobs of California.
Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope Canter Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
