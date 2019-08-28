Donald Dean Stumpf, 88, of North Platte, passed away at Centennial Park Retirement Village on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Don was born Jan. 10, 1931, to Bert and Maymie (Blair) Stumpf in Kansas City, Missouri, where he grew up. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1950 and later joined the U.S. Air Force, honorably serving from 1952-53. He received his discharge from Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming then attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. After earning his B.S. degree in engineering in 1958, Don went to work for various companies on both the East and West coasts.
On June 25, 1987, Don married Sandra Dee Soderquist in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they lived in San Diego, California. They later moved to North Platte and Don went to work for the Nebraska Lottery. He worked 10 more years before completely retiring.
Don and Sandra liked playing cards and enjoyed their retirement by traveling up and down the West Coast in their fifth wheeler. Don loved working, which he was very good at, and enjoyed watching football. He was a great man and a proud disabled veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Maymie; brothers, Kenneth, Raymond and Dwight Stumpf; sisters, Peggy, Dorothy, Mary Ellen and Thelma; stepsons, Daniel and Dale Nordblad; and grandsons, Robert and Rodrick Price.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandra, of North Platte; daughters, Kathryn (Rob) Carl, of San Diego, California, and Kelly (Scott) Hawley, of San Antonio, Texas; stepson, David (Elizabeth) Nordblad, of Olympia, Washington; sister, Esther, of Arizona; brother, Bob (Sanda) Stumpf, of Washington; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Graveside memorial services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Brent Montgomery officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. In memory of Don, memorials are suggested to Marinatha Bible Camp. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
